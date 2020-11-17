Global  
 

U.S. Senator Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the chamber's Finance Committee, said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gloria Tso reports.


As Grassley Tests Positive, Virus Threatens to Stall Work in Congress

 Two of the oldest members of Congress, Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Representative Don Young of Alaska, now have the virus, underscoring the risks on..
Chuck Grassley: Senior Republican senator gets coronavirus

 Chuck Grassley's illness caused him to skip a Senate vote for the first time in 27 years.
Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

 The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.
Chuck Grassley, second oldest senator, exposed to COVID-19

 Grassley, who is 87, said in a statement that he would "immediately quarantine" after exposure.
Brexit: What's happening and what comes next?

 Covid-19 and the US election have dominated headlines, but Brexit crunch time is approaching fast.
India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy [Video]

India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Indo-US priority said that President-elect Biden is immediately focusing on the COVID issue and India will be a significant factor for bulk production of vaccine. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "The priority right now in both countries and we have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on the COVID issue. He has created a special task force which includes many of the prominent names. So, that is the priority here and in that India will be an important and significant factor. We have been collaborating with the US particularly on the medical side. We are partnering for the bulk production of vaccines and India will be a significant partner.

Montana expands mask order, sets new virus rules

 Montana's governor is putting some new restrictions in place as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge with a daily record of 1,500 cases reported Tuesday and as..
Harvey Weinstein is 'being closely monitored' after coming down with a fever in prison

 Harvey Weinstein's reps confirmed to USA TODAY that he "has a fever," although his rep wouldn't comment on whether or not he has COVID-19.
Dana Remus Has Taken an Unlikely Path to the White House Counsel’s Office

 Ms. Remus, who clerked for Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., will help guide Joseph R. Biden Jr. through politically charged legal fights with Republican lawmakers.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court deals blow to Trump's election lawsuits

 More than a dozen lawsuits brought by Mr. Trump's campaign or by sympathetic Republicans alleging election irregularities or worse have been unsuccessful.
Michigan AG says delaying certification could disenfranchise her state

 Dana Nessel joined CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican lawsuits that seek to delay the certification of Michigan's election results.
In Georgia, a Republican Feud With Trump at the Center

 Double-crossing. Accusations of lying and incompetence. And a bitter divide over whether to endorse President Trump’s false claims of fraud. The G.O.P. in..
