NCIS S18E02 Everything Starts Somewhere Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:20s - Published NCIS S18E02 Everything Starts Somewhere NCIS 18x02 "Everything Starts Somewhere" Season 18 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky (Adam Campbell), on the 400th episode of NCIS, Tuesday, November 24th on CBS. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget: Death of a Dream The convicted killer of a young Florida mom speaks out for the first time and admits he didn't tell...

CBS News - Published 2 weeks ago