Hazel Green proud of Kira Lewis Jr.

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

It's nba draft eve for kira lewis jr. the former alabama point guard has dreamt and worked for this day since he was playing for hazel green high school.

Lewis is expected to go early in wednesday night's draft.

I went back to his old stomping grounds, the hazel green high school gym.

Lewis's principal quinn headen says the point guard's work ethic was noticiable going all the way back to his middle school days.

In high school, lewis worked even harder, with playing in the nba always the goal.

You see a lot of times the best player putting in the most work, and that was kira, kira would be here at 5:30 in the morning, after practice, he still was putting up shots, and with that he got better, and you could tell he was a great leader in high school.

Prinicpal headen says during the pandemic, lewis got back into the trojan gym... anytime the school was open and he could shoot around, he was there, he utilized the weight room, anything he could to prepare for the draft.

The draft starts at 7 wednesday on espn.

Headen says the entire hazel green community can't wait to see where lewis lands, and best believe whatever team he plays for, all of