New study sheds light on COVID-19 and immunity Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:26s - Published 3 minutes ago New study sheds light on COVID-19 and immunity 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHEDDING SOME LIGHT ON THATQUESTION.OMEGA THE CDC’S CALLS COVIDIMMUNITY A REVOLVING SCIENCE BUTDOCTORS AT BOSTON UNIVERSITYSCHOOL OF MEDICINE RELEASED ASTUDY LOOKING AT IMMUNERESPONSE.WE SPOKE WITH IMMUNOLOGIST.DR. DANIEL VAUGHN OUR SKI ATMISSISSIPPI ASTHMA AND ALLERGYCLINIC.HE SAYS MANY OF HIS PATIENTSHAVE REPORTED SIMILAR STORIESONE PERSON IN A HOME BECOMINGILL WITH COVID BUT OTHERS IN THEHOME NOT FALLING ILL AT ALL.NOT EVEN TESTING POSITIVE FORTHE VIRUS.OUR SKIS DOES THE STUDY BYBOSTON UNIVERSITY MIGHT HELPEXPLAIN WHY IT SUGGESTS BEINGPREVIOUSLY EXPOSED TO ACORONAVIRUS MAY HELP BOOST APERSON’S IMMUNITY TO COVID-19.CORONAVIRUS HAS ARE ONE OF THEMOST COMMON CAUSES OF THE COMMONCOLD.SO MANY OF US HAVE BEEN EXPOSEDTO THESE VIRUSES PRIOR TOCOVID-19.DR. MYNARSKI SAYS THE RESEARCHFROM BOSTON UNIVERSITY IS NOTDEFINITIVE.IT’S ONLY ONE STUDY, BUT DOCTORSARE BEGINNING TO UNDERSTAND HOWPREVIOUS CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONSIMPACT IMMUNITY AND JUST TO BECLEAR THE CDC AND DR. VAN OURSKI SAY PEOPLE CAN BECOMEINFECTED WITH COVID-19 MORE THANONCE SO IF YOU’VE HAD THE VIRUSAND RECOVERED YOU STILL HAVE TOTAKE PRECAUT





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'



Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected". Pharmaceutical firm.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago Common Cold May Give You Antibodies That Recognize COVID-19



A new study suggests that a small portion of the population carries antibodies that respond to COVID-19. The study shows antibodies that were created long before the pandemic emerged last late.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago MEDICAL MONDAY: COVID-19 & Trump Rallies



CBSN Bay Area talks to Dr. Anne Liu, Infectious Disease Physician with Stanford Health Care, about President Trump downplaying COVID-19 at his rallies, and a new study that looks at antibody immunity. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:11 Published 2 weeks ago