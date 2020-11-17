MP sets example in country with formation of 'cow cabinet': Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 178 called 'cow cabinet' an example for the country.

On 'cow cabinet', Narottam Mishra said, "Other political parties, specifically Congress merely was speaking on making cow shelters but didn't take any actual step towards it.

But, Shivraj government actually bring the development here.

Today, with the formation of 'cow cabinet', Madhya Pradesh has set an example in the country." He also kept his views on law against 'love jihad' and called it 'religion independent law'.