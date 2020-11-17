Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Tom & Jerry The Movie' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
'Tom & Jerry The Movie' Trailer

'Tom & Jerry The Movie' Trailer

Tom & Jerry The Movie Trailer - An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable... work together to save the day.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chloe Moretz Stars in 'Tom & Jerry' Movie - Watch the Trailer!

Tom & Jerry is hitting the big screen! The highly anticipated film, set to hit theaters on March 5,...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Tom and Jerry movie trailer gets Indian social media buzzing | Oneindia News [Video]

Tom and Jerry movie trailer gets Indian social media buzzing | Oneindia News

Indian social media is buzzing with reactions to the Tom and Jerry movie. After 3 decades, the favourite frenemies will be back on screens in their part animation part live action movie that is slated..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Funny Pets 2 Movie [Video]

Funny Pets 2 Movie

Funny Pets 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a pooch named Jerry, a sassy cat named Mandy and their opinionated squeaker buddy Frank the parrot are left home all alone, they do what any pet does..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published
Tom And Jerry Will Hit The Big Screen This Spring [Video]

Tom And Jerry Will Hit The Big Screen This Spring

Cartoon rivals Tom and Jerry have been chasing each other in cartoons for 80 years. Now, the two sworn enemies will continue that tradition on the big screen. According to CNN, a new movie featuring..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published