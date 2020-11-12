Global  
 

Hurricane Iota brings down comms of Providencia island as president arrives with aid

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Colombian President Iván Duque landed in the San Andrés archipelago Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid in the wake of Hurricane Iota.


