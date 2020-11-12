Hurricane Iota brings down comms of Providencia island as president arrives with aid euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Hurricane Iota brings down comms of Providencia island as president arrives with aid Colombian President Iván Duque landed in the San Andrés archipelago Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid in the wake of Hurricane Iota. 0

