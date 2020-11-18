COVID-19 Positive Guy Tries Various Foods to Check if he can Taste Anything
This guy was tested positive for Coronavirus and realized he lost his ability to taste the food he prepared for himself.
To check whether he could taste anything at all, he tried various food items with a strong taste.
He sampled lime juice, soy sauce, red onion, and garlic and was baffled that he couldn’t taste any of the items.