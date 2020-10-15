Farmer thanks fans after death of beloved goose



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Farmer Person that works in agriculture 'Dilli Chalo' protest: 'Will sleep in trolleys, carrying month's ration', says protestor



Farmer groups are heading towards Delhi to protest against amended farm laws on November 25. Group of farmers reached Ludhiana's Ladhowal Toll Plaza. "We're against recent farm laws. Our slogan is 'ghera dalo, dera dalo' which is what we'll do in Delhi. We've water tankers, will sleep in trolleys, also carrying a month's ration," said a protestor. Meanwhile, Police used water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered in Kurukshetra to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published on January 1, 1970 Punjab farmers stock up for 'Dilli Chalo' Farmer groups of Punjab have started preparations for mobilising people for their proposed protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27.Activists are approaching..

IndiaTimes 4 days ago Farmer dies during BJP’s pro-farm laws tractor rally; son alleges murder



A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini. DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's son blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the cause of the farmer's death. A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP has alleged that some protesters linked to the Congress party had climbed the tractor, were hitting people with sticks and also pelting stones at the tractors. The BJP’s rally comes weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the farm related laws passed by the Modi government calling them anti-farmers. He had taken on the Centre and demanded that the new laws would be disastrous for the farmers of the nation. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37 Published on January 1, 1970

Wiltshire County of England