U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return

After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again.

FAA certifies troubled Boeing 737 Max to fly again, but critics fear jetliner's 'basic aerodynamic problem'

 The Boeing jetliner has been grounded for 20 months following two international crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew.
 
FAA appears set to OK return of Boeing's 737 Max

 But relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt it's safe.
US to approve 737 Max return as Boeing faces strong headwinds

 WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (REUTERS) - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co is set on Wednesday (Nov..
Boeing 737 Max Is Cleared by F.A.A. to Resume Flights

 The U.S. agency said changes in software, design and training had made the plane safe to operate after two fatal crashes and 20 months out of service.
Coronavirus pandemic, Boeing 737 Max, NBA draft: 5 things to know Wednesday

 COVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.
Boeing's Order Book Falls Again as It Awaits Return of 737 MAX

The aerospace giant eagerly awaits the all-clear to put the MAX back into service.
737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing [Video]

737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..

Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future [Video]

Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346..

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October [Video]

Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October

Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year. Gloria Tso reports.

