U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return
After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again.
Francis Maguire reports.
The aerospace giant eagerly awaits the all-clear to put the MAX back into service.
