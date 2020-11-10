U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return

After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again.

COVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.

The U.S. agency said changes in software, design and training had made the plane safe to operate after two fatal crashes and 20 months out of service.

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (REUTERS) - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co is set on Wednesday (Nov..

But relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt it's safe.

The Boeing jetliner has been grounded for 20 months following two international crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew.

The aerospace giant eagerly awaits the all-clear to put the MAX back into service.