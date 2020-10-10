Global  
 

First Museum Devoted To The Entire History Of The United States Army Opens Its Doors

A museum telling the story of the US Army has opened its doors.

The National Museum of the United States Army (NMUSA), located just 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

Opened to the public on Veteran's Day.

The museum honours the service of the more than 30 million men and women who have donned an Army uniform since 1775.

The public and privately-funded museum cost $200 million to build, and construction began in 2016.

Designed by architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the museum spans 84 acres across the bucolic Fort Belvoir Military Installation in Virginia.

The main building will display Army artefacts, documents, images and artwork most of which have never been seen by the public.

Rather than focusing on battles or wars, the content will centre on the individual soldier by walking visitors through every generation of the Army revealing to them a centuries-long narrative of honour, sacrifice, and valour.


