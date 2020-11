Michael B. Jordan named sexiest man alive Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Michael B. Jordan named sexiest man alive Now to people's sexiest man alive! That title goes to Michael B. Jordan this year. The Black Panther star was revealed as the honoree on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REVEALED AS THE HONOREE ON"JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" PEOPLE HASBEEN NAMING A SEXIEST MAN ALIVEFOR THE LAST 35 YEARS.JORDAN JOKED THAT THE WOMEN INHIS FAMILY ARE PROUD OF THISAWARD.LAST YEAR'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVEWAS SINGER JOHN LEGEND...ACTOR IDRIS ELBA HAD THE HONORTHE YEAR BEFORE.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- GOODMORNING LAS VEGAS....WE HAVE A LOT MORE COMING UP AT