Daily Punch - Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty started the shoot of Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty started the shoot of Cirkus in a hush hush manner.

The two, along with Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde were spotted outside Mumbai's Mehboob Studio since the last two days.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

In other news Shah Rukh Khan Started Shooting For Siddharth Anand's Pathan At Yash Raj Studios Today.

