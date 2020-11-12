Shannon Sharpe: Rockets' swapping Russell Westbrook for Wizards' John Wall is the only trade that makes sense | UNDISPUTED

It’s been no secret that the Rockets are looking to move Russell Westbrook this offseason.

The latest reports are that Houston has been in talks with Washington in exchange for 5-time All-StarJohn Wall.

The deal is still being discussed as the Houston Rockets want more in return.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about this potential trade.