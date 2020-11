McDermott critical of video referee Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 days ago McDermott critical of video referee Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott was critical of the video referee for failing to take action following Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins' incidents in Catalans' play-off clash with Leeds Rhinos. The pair subsequently picked up lengthy bans. 0

