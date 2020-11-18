Anti-smoking advocates say more can be to help Hoosiers stop smoking

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

Advocates against smoking say more can be done to help Hoosiers kick the habit.

That's the focus of this year's "great american smokeout".

Organizers are calling on hoosier lawmakers for public policy changes.

That includes raising the cigarette tax by 2-dollars... per pack.

Organizers say it's a small step toward protecting the health of vulnerable hoosiers.

"they need to have the help and encouragement from a number of sources, and one of those sources should be our policy makers, who should step up to the plate and do things like increase the tax on cigarettes which is the number one that could help reduce smoking rates and then invest some of the revenue into prevention and cessation programs."

The 45th annual "great american smokeout"