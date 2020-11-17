Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Night in Miami Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s - Published
One Night in Miami Movie

One Night in Miami Movie

One Night in Miami Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What happens when Muhammad Ali (aka Cassius Clay), Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke find themselves in the same room.

Based on the stage play by Kemp Powers.

Directed by Regina King starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Reddick, Nicolette Robinson, Michael Imperioli, Beau Bridges, Marisa Miller, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Jeremy Pope, Joaquina Kalukango, Christian Magby release date December 25, 2020 (in select theaters), January 15, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chungking Express Movie (1994) - Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong [Video]

Chungking Express Movie (1994) - Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong

Chungking Express Movie (1994) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two melancholy Hong Kong policemen fall in love: one with a mysterious female underworld figure, the other with a beautiful and ethereal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published
'The Glass Man' Trailer [Video]

'The Glass Man' Trailer

The Glass Man Trailer - The chilling story of a middle class man whose desperate weathering of the current economic crisis ends with the arrival one night of a debt collector with an offer that surely..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
The Trump Prophecy Movie [Video]

The Trump Prophecy Movie

The Trump Prophecy Movie (2018) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "If my people..." 2 Chronicles 7:14 - A call to prayer for our nation. What if you heard a Voice, different from your thinking voice, a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published