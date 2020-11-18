Litigators Finally Get To The Core Of Apple's 'Batterygate' Saga

Tech giant Apple used to release new iPhones every year.

And when they did, older models began to act up, leading consumers to believe they needed a new phone.

That led to multiple lawsuits, and Apple has been trying to make the whole embarrassing 'Batterygate' legal saga go away for years.

Now, Gizmodo reports that on Wednesday, the finish line came into view.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that an investigation involving 34 states is concluding with a settlement and no admission of guilt from Apple.

With no admission of guilt from Apple, the proposed settlement includes a $113 million fine to be distributed amongst the states involved.

Apple will also be required to provide truthful information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management.