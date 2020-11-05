Global  
 

Dallas Zoo Begins Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:08s - Published
CBS 11 photojournalist Mike Kinney takes us inside.

