Dallas Zoo Begins Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display

Country's Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree About To Be Sparkling In DallasGalleria Dallas' annual Christmas tree will soon be fully on display.
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center To Hold Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-ThruIrwindale Speedway & Event Center announced Friday it will open Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru, a holiday-themed experience for families. Katie Johnston reports.
Galleria Dallas Gears Up For Festive, Socially Distant Holiday SeasonThe Galleria Dallas Christmas tree will be installed starting this Sunday and should be completed by middle of next week.