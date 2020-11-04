Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI
Tonight... the indianapolis zoo is celebrating its 52nd year of "christmas at the zoo."

Saturday was opening day.

Guests can enjoy campfires scattered throughout the park... santa's village with a few of his reindeer... and more than a million l-e-d christmas lights.

Guests are asked to go online and register for a "timed-entry ticket."

The indianapolis zoo wants you to know they are following all safety guidelines issued by the city and state.

"there's a lot of space to walk around at christmas at the zoo.

And so you can get outside.

Get some fresh air.

See some beautiful lights and we have wonderful animals."

The event is set to end december 30th.

The zoo will be closed on thanksgiving... christmas




