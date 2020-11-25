Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Gonna make your every morning c1 3 newport aquarium beginning this friday until december 24th.

Kids can tell scuba santa what they want for christmas, watch him swim with c1 3 a tank full of sea life and enjoy festive lights and holiday music throughout the aquarium.

Limiting capacity to allow for social distancing will be enforced, so advance ticket or annual pass purchase is required.

To purchase tickets, go to newport aquarium dot com forward slash play safe.

The smithsonian's national zoo and conservation biology institute's c1 3 come all over the difference at paul.

All of these to come on our morning set when i was filling in the morning every single time with further, the paula.

Paula has still not been here and every time i see her.

It just breaks my heart polities here.

Please report a limitation petition is in the studio that is.

Lisa and i about our plea bargain to post that all over and maybe helping the will.

When i got above.

Here's the link we need to do we really do.

But i think we like john because you're going