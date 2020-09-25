Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense.

According to CNN, the new charges carry a potential 10-year prison sentence if he is convicted.

The rapper was charged Tuesday with criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as a prior felony offender.

The charges stem from an alleged December 23, 2019, incident in which a handgun was found in his luggage on a private plane.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec.

11.


