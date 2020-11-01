Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Central Catholic cruises past Clinton Central for third straight win

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Central Catholic cruises past Clinton Central for third straight win
The Knights improve to 3-0 on the season

Led by kendall davidson with 18 points a game...c-c got off to the early 8-2 lead... caroline lutz with the bucket...next possession..caitlin dinenn..catch, shoot and cash..and just seconds later...she does it again....dineen paced c-c with 21.the knights lead by 14...they're on a 16-2 run...clinton central coach matt crawford wants to talk things over....36-16 the score in the second...sam adams collects two for the green and white..but the night belongs to karsyn cherry and central catholic...57-38 the final...cc wins its third straight to open the season..while the coronavirus continues to surge across the state of indiana..purdue athletic




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Central Catholic girls basketball blows past Clinton Central to win third straight [Video]

Central Catholic girls basketball blows past Clinton Central to win third straight

Central Catholic girls basketball blows past Clinton Central to win third straight

Credit: WLFIPublished
Central Catholic tops Clinton Central to win sectional championship [Video]

Central Catholic tops Clinton Central to win sectional championship

Central Catholic tops Clinton Central to win sectional championship

Credit: WLFIPublished