Central Catholic cruises past Clinton Central for third straight win
Led by kendall davidson with 18 points a game...c-c got off to the early 8-2 lead... caroline lutz with the bucket...next possession..caitlin dinenn..catch, shoot and cash..and just seconds later...she does it again....dineen paced c-c with 21.the knights lead by 14...they're on a 16-2 run...clinton central coach matt crawford wants to talk things over....36-16 the score in the second...sam adams collects two for the green and white..but the night belongs to karsyn cherry and central catholic...57-38 the final...cc wins its third straight to open the season..