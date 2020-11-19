COVID-19 Deadlier Than Strokes, Suicides, And Car Wrecks Combined

COVID-19 has killed more people than strokes, suicides, and car crashes typically do per year combined.

COVID-19 has claimed a quarter of a million lives in less than 10 months, says CNN.

Health experts say Americans must get serious about wearing masks and avoiding careless socializing.

Otherwise, the rate of deaths will keep soaring through fall and winter.

California and Texas have both hit 1,000,000 active cases of COVID-19 within each state.

Several states are looking into lockdowns again as cases continue to grow daily.