Gov. Walz's Q&A On COVID Restrictions
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 33:29s - Published
Gov. Walz's Q&A On COVID Restrictions
Gov.
Tim Walz and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm answered questions from the media Wednesday night after unveiling Minnesota's new COVID-19 restrictions (33:29)WCCO 4 News - November 18, 2020
