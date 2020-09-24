Drew Brees out for at least two weeks Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago Drew Brees out for at least two weeks Additional testing has confirmed New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees did suffer five cracked ribs and a collapsed lung over the past two weeks and that he’ll be out for at least the next two weeks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - additional testing has confirme- new orleans saints- quarterback drew brees... did - suffer five cracked ribs... - and a collapsed lung... over th- past two weeks... and that he'l- be- out at for at least the next tw- weeks.- most of the damage came from- this hard sack, on sunday...- against the san francisco 49ers- the league's all-time leading - passer stayed in the game, for- the rest of the first half... - but was un-able to play, in the- second half.- his m-r-i scans also suggested- he suffered some of those - rib injuries, the week before..- against the tampa bay - buccaneers. - the exact time frame for his- return to the field is still up- in- the air... although the saints- could still add brees - to the injured reserve list...- which would put him on the- bench... for at least three - games.- head coach sean payton hasn't - announced brees'- replacement yet... but it's - likely to be a combination





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Young Musicians Hope To Encourage Voting With Music Video



The election is two and a half weeks away, so the push is on to get out the vote. A group of young musicians is hoping their new public service announcement will help; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19 Published on October 14, 2020 Drew Brees by the numbers: Saints QB struggling through first two weeks



After throwing for 5,000 yards in a season an NFL record five times, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees putting up Hall of Fame numbers mostly became the expectation. Credit: WXXV Published on September 24, 2020

