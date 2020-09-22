Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt.
The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred.
The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment.
But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.
England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years.