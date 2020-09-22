Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

Global  
 

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt.

The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred.

The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment.

But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.


