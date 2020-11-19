NEW MACON TENNIS COURTS

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

The macon- bibb tennis community is celebrating another win today.

More than 20 pickle ball and tennis courts officially opened at the south bibb recreation center.

One of the facilities was named after southern tennis hall of famer randy stephens.

The county's tennis manager, bobby walker, says building tennis courts in macon... benefits everyone.

Residents get more spaces to play.

And the city sees a boost in its economy.

There are eight or ten tournaments a year that the macon area tennis association c1 3 b13 operates at our facilities that bring in millions of dollars- and impact local businesses... walker says ... the 4 point 2 million dollar tennis center will