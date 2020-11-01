Pakistan trying to disrupt civic elections in J-K: Kashmir IGP on Nagrota encounter

Security forces has most likely killed Hizbul Mujahideen chief Commander during an encounter in Srinagar on November 01, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir's Inspector-General of Police (IG). "We got informationa last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. Operation was launched and during encounter today, he was killed. We are 95% certain that he is Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect arrested. It's a great achievement of our security forces," Kumar told media in Srinagar.
At least four terrorists have been gunned down and one police constable sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the area. Further details are awaited.
In a bid to promote a culture of hygiene among women in J-K, a Kashmiri woman, Irfana Zargar, is placing sanitary kits for free in public washroom in Srinagar. Irfana installs homemade 'Eva Safety Door' sanitary napkin kits for women and young girls in public washroom which lack such facility. Sanitary kits include sanitisers, baby diapers and wet tissues along with the sanitary pads. Irfana manages things from her own pocket so that women and young girls can get benefit from this kit.
Residents in the border village of Kathua in Jammu - Kashmir's are living life under extremely dangerous conditions. Heavy shelling by Pakistan has damaged several houses. Sharing the horrific incidents, a local said, "Almost every day, firing starts at around 10 pm and continues till morning."
The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus. A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region. Sarpanch, Mohd Jameel said, "The program has been organised by Indian Army and we are thankful that they organised it. They felicitated the corona warriors. Such programs should be held frequently." This was a joint effort of Indian Army and locals of Poonch together to fight against corona.
Two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of J and K's Shopian on November 10. The troops of 178 Battalion CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordon and search operation in Shopian. Brief exchange of fire occurred between the troops and the terrorists at 6 am, this morning.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ganderbal SSP K Poswal while speaking to ANI informed that the terrorists used mobile apps and social media to approach youth and drag them down the lane of terrorism. K Poswal said, "These are terrorist associates who are a part of a criminal conspiracy. They attacked BJP's vice president. We have alerted the people who were in their target and have also provided them protection. And we will try to nail the whole system. They used a mobile apps and social media to approach youth to join terrorism. Probe revealed more attacks were being planned and they were in touch with their associates in Pakistan. We've recovered 2 pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag."
Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to..