Pakistan trying to disrupt civic elections in J-K: Kashmir IGP on Nagrota encounter

Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar reacted on Nagrota encounter.

He said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into India to disturb Panchayat election in Kashmir.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have done good job by neutralising the terrorists.

Kumar added that the intention of the killed terrorists was to disturb the elections in the valley.

"We are providing security to the candidates and there is no need o worry," he said.