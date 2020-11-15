Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 09:24s - Published
Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport

Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he is confident his sport has a bright and more diverse future but he will not take his foot off the accelerator in pushing for change.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations [Video]

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations

2020 Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he feels he and the team have a lot more to do together.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:50Published
Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting against racial injustice [Video]

Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting against racial injustice

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting against racial injustice as he was namedthe most influential black person in Britain. The newly crowned seven-timeFormula One world champion topped the Powerlist 2021, the annual list of themost powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African Americanheritage in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

Lewis Hamilton: 'No-one's doing the homework' on diversity in F1

 Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton spoke to CBS This Morning about the lack of diversity in Formula 1.
BBC News

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on his record breaking win, fight for racial justice

 First on "CBS This Morning," seven-time World Champion Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton speaks about his latest victory, his fight for racial justice and the..
CBS News

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

‘A befitting win no-one else could deliver’ – Palmer analysis of Hamilton’s triumph

 Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer analyses Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Turkish Grand Prix to become the sport's most successful driver.
BBC News

Will we ever see another Formula One champion like Lewis Hamilton?

 (CNN)Lewis Hamilton has made history. Now a seven-time Formula One world champion, the Englishman equaled Michael Schumacher's record with a stunning victory at..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on his record breaking win, fight for racial justice

First on "CBS This Morning," seven-time World Champion Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton speaks about...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published
Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published
In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher [Video]

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published