Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport Reuters - Sports - Duration: 09:24s - Published 11 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 09:24s - Published Reuters interview with Lewis Hamilton as he discusses his fight for more diversity within motorsport Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he is confident his sport has a bright and more diverse future but he will not take his foot off the accelerator in pushing for change. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on his record breaking win, fight for racial justice First on "CBS This Morning," seven-time World Champion Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton speaks about...

CBS News - Published 2 days ago



