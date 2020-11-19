11192020 U of L testing

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 12 minutes ago

Health workers at University of Louisville Health are starting antibody treatments today for COVID anti-bodies

It is a mono-clonal antibody used in a single dose to treat the virus..

That means the antibodies are synthetic and have been genetically created to help your body fight off the disease!

U-of-l health officials say patients who are hospitalized or on oxygen therapy will not be eligible for this treatment..

Doctors explain this is the first step in fighting covid in the first few days of the infection for high-risk patients.

"it keeps you from having some of those severe symptoms to the virus by providing you with artificial immunity so to speak."

Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and U-of-L Health Medical Center East are all part of this initial