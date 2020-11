Caleb Weather 11-19

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 03:12s - Published 1 minute ago

40.ACROSS THE AREA WE'RE SEEINGTEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 40S.NORMALLOW TEMPS ARE USUALLY AROUND 31,SO OUR MORNING LOWS ARE ABOVENORMAL IN COMPARISON TO WHERE WESHOULD BE FOR THIS TIME OFNOVEMBER.WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THESOUTH-SOUTHWEST AROUND 15 TO 25MPH.OUR SATELLITE AND RADAR SHOWSHIGHER LEVEL CLOUDS ACROSS THEAREA THISMORNING.

SKIES WILL BE PARTLYSUNNY TODAY.FUTURETRACK SHOWS PARTLY CLOUDYTO PARTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS FORTODAY.SKIES WILL BE PARTLY TO MOSTLYCLOUDY TONIGHT AND FRIDAY.TODAY'S DAY PLANNER SHOWS PARTLYSUNNY SKIES FOR TODAY.

HIGHSWILL BE NEAR 60.LOOKING OUT FOR THE NEXT 7DAYS..

TODAY WILL BE PARTLYSUNNY WITH HIGHS IN NEAR 60.FRIDAY WILL BE PARTLY SUNNY WITHHIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

SATURDAYWILL BE MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ACHANCE OF SHOWERS AT NIGHT.SATURDAY'S HIGHS WILL BE IN THEMID 40S.

SUNDAY HAS A CHANCE OFRAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS WITH HIGHSIN THE LOWER 40S.

MONDAY WILL BEPARTLY CLOUDY WITH HIGHS NEAR40.

TUESDAY HAS A CHANCEOF LATE DAY SHOWERS WITH HIGHSIN THE LOW 40S.

WEDNESDAY WILLBRING SHOWERS WITH HIGHS IN THEMID 40S.