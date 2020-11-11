Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

Global  
 

Video Credit: WFFT
Pfizer said Wednesday that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying — the last data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe.

The state health department continues to prep for the arrival of the first covid-19 vaccine.

Pfzier data is showing its vaccine will be 95 percent effective.the state expects pfzier to be the first vaccine it will receive.pfzier announcing today it plans to seek f-d-a approval for emergency usage to allow the vaccine to be shipped to states.

Chief medical officer doctor lindsay weaver says vaccine shipments could take 48 hours after approval...then the state can begin its distribution process.

Weaver says the vaccine they expect to receive has only been test only individuals 18 years and older and won't be available to children.

However, pfizer has expanded its trial to include children as young as 12, so the state will be watching for additional research.50 hospitals are prepared to administer the vaccine including parkview health in




