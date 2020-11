More than 1 million kids test positive in the U.S. Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 minutes ago More than 1 million kids test positive in the U.S. More children are being diagnosed with COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, more than one million children in the U.S. Have tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAN ONE MILLION CHILDREN INTHE U.S.HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19...ACCORDING TO THE AMERICANACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS.PRIMARY CARE PEDIATRICS DR.CAROL STELTENKAMP SAYS AMAJORITY OF YOUNG PATIENTSDON'T SHOW SYMPTOMS.BUT MANY ARE NOW BEING TESTEDBEFORE UNDERGOING UNRELATEDELECTIVE PROCEDURES ORIGINALLYPUT ON HOLD DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.DR.CAROL STELTENKAMP: IT'SREINFORCING WHAT WE ALREADYKNOW AND THAT IS EVEN CHILDREN,WHEN THEY GET THE COVID VIRUSREALLY TOLERATE IT MUCH BETTERTHAN ADULTS, PARTICULARLYELDERLY ADULTS.STELTENKAMP SAYS RIGHT NOW THEAMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICSDOESN'T RECOMMEND RANDOMLYTESTING YOUR CHILD.ASK YOUR CHILD'S DOCTOR ABOUT APOSSIBLE TEST IF YOU'RETRAVELING AND PLAN TO SEEGRANDPARENTS OR OLDER FRIENDSAND FAMILY.LIVE MUSIC MIGHT FEEL LIKE ATHING OF THE PAST.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new curfew being imposed to stop the spread



COVID-19 cases are now on the rise in all fifty states. More than two million Americans have tested positive so far this month - making November the worst month for the pandemic yet. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago Close to 1 in 5 COVID-19 Patients Are Later Diagnosed With Mental Illness, Study Says



Close to 1 in 5 COVID-19 Patients Are Later Diagnosed With Mental Illness, Study Says. A study conducted by the University of Oxford and NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical has found a possible link.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago This Day in History: 'Sesame Street' Debuts



This Day in History: , 'Sesame Street' Debuts . November 10, 1969. 'Sesame Street' was created by former public television documentary filmmaker, Joan Ganz Cooney. Cooney sought to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago