Why Adults Love Playing LEGO Video Games
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:56s - Published
Why Adults Love Playing LEGO Video Games
Who’s to say you’re too old to play a game meant for kids?
For this list we're looking at 10 reasons why adults still love playing LEGO video games!
Who’s to say you’re too old to play a game meant for kids?
For this list we're looking at 10 reasons why adults still love playing LEGO video games!
Our list includes Licensed IPs, Lighthearted Humor, Easy Trophies & Achievements, Massive Character Rosters, Easter Eggs and more!