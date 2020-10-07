Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B and Paris Hilton feature in hairstylist Tokyo Stylez' Snap Originals docuseries

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Cardi B and Paris Hilton feature in hairstylist Tokyo Stylez' Snap Originals docuseries

Cardi B and Paris Hilton feature in hairstylist Tokyo Stylez' Snap Originals docuseries

Cardi B and Paris Hilton feature in hairstylist Tokyo Stylez' Snap Originals docuseries


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West’s 5 most iconic quotes [Video]

Kim Kardashian West’s 5 most iconic quotes

Kim Kardashian first attracted media attention as Paris Hilton’s friend in the early 2000s on Paris’ reality show, The Simple Life.The world then got a closer look at Kim’s life through her..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:09Published
Paris Hilton 'blown away' by support after leading silent protest at 'torturous' boarding school [Video]

Paris Hilton 'blown away' by support after leading silent protest at 'torturous' boarding school

Paris Hilton is overwhelmed by the support she received after leading a protest outside her old Utah boarding school on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Kat Von D says she was 'locked up' at same 'torturous' school as Paris Hilton [Video]

Kat Von D says she was 'locked up' at same 'torturous' school as Paris Hilton

Kat Von D says she was 'locked up' at same 'torturous' school as Paris Hilton

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:56Published