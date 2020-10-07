Cardi B and Paris Hilton feature in hairstylist Tokyo Stylez' Snap Originals docuseries
Kim Kardashian West’s 5 most iconic quotesKim Kardashian first attracted media attention as Paris Hilton’s friend in the early 2000s on Paris’ reality show, The Simple Life.The world then got a closer look at Kim’s life through her..
Paris Hilton 'blown away' by support after leading silent protest at 'torturous' boarding schoolParis Hilton is overwhelmed by the support she received after leading a protest outside her old Utah boarding school on Friday.
Kat Von D says she was 'locked up' at same 'torturous' school as Paris HiltonKat Von D says she was 'locked up' at same 'torturous' school as Paris Hilton