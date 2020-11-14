|
|
|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,126 new cases of Coronavirus and 116 additional deaths.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
India's active caseload of COVID-19 has shrunk to 4,80,719, registering a four-day streak of less...
Mid-Day - Published
|
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Nov 14, 2020, SPA -- The Ministry of Health announced in a...
MENAFN.com - Published
|
The Ministry of Health is set to reveal whether there are any new community cases connected to the...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
County Health Department Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory
The Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debora Bogen issued a stay-at-home advisory but says that if cases continue to rise, there could be more concrete measures put in place. KDKA's..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:05Published
|
Pa. Contact Tracers Being Strained
As cases rapidly rise in Pennsylvania, contact tracers are struggling to keep up with the new cases.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:44Published
|