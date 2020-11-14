Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New Cases

Pa. Health Dept. Announces Record-Breaking 7,126 New Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,126 new cases of Coronavirus and 116 additional deaths.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India's active COVID-19 caseload has shrunk to 4,80,719: Health Ministry

India's active caseload of COVID-19 has shrunk to 4,80,719, registering a four-day streak of less...
Mid-Day - Published

Health Ministry: 349 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 379 New Recoveries Reported, in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Nov 14, 2020, SPA -- The Ministry of Health announced in a...
MENAFN.com - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus live updates: Are there any new cases linked to the AUT student? Ministry of Health to update

Covid 19 coronavirus live updates: Are there any new cases linked to the AUT student? Ministry of Health to update The Ministry of Health is set to reveal whether there are any new community cases connected to the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pima County Health Dept. stockpiled PPE, safety equipment to avoid shortage [Video]

Pima County Health Dept. stockpiled PPE, safety equipment to avoid shortage

After a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state during the summer, officials with the Pima County Health Department say they're prepared for another rise in cases.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:31Published
County Health Department Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory [Video]

County Health Department Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory

The Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debora Bogen issued a stay-at-home advisory but says that if cases continue to rise, there could be more concrete measures put in place. KDKA's..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:05Published
Pa. Contact Tracers Being Strained [Video]

Pa. Contact Tracers Being Strained

As cases rapidly rise in Pennsylvania, contact tracers are struggling to keep up with the new cases.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:44Published