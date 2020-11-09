Man convicted of 9 'NorCal Rapist' attacks from 1991 to 2006

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 10 minutes ago

A man nicknamed the NorCal Rapist was convicted Wednesday of raping nine women in their homes between 1991 and 2006 after investigators used DNA technology to identify him.

## guilty that is the verdict facing the man known as the "nor cal rapist" reporter "marissa perlman" was at the sacramento county courthouse -- she talked with some of the victims. michael: "that was the reason why- dna does not lie" 60 year old roy waller remained expressionless in court- as each verdict for 46 charges- was read- michael h-- juror number 7- says he had little doubt waller was guilty - michael: "its just terrible the way he prowled on those young ladies."

Prosectors say every assault had the same m-o: women tied to a bed for hours with their eyes taped shut- the suspect stealing personal items and atm cards on the way out prosecutors paint waller as a steatlh criminal, who kept a list of women he would grade on their appearance, until he could slip into their homes and attack them.

His crimes- including rapes and kidnappings spanning cities from chico to sacramento.

They say he carried "rape kits" found in his storage locker- all filled with duct tape zip ties and handcuffs michael: "it was an open and closed case everything was right there for us" investigtors used a genealogy website tracing dna from crime scenes to waller- the same technique that captured and convicted golden state killer joe d'angelo waller denied raping any of his victims- despite police saying dna was found at all but one of the crime scenes.

Michael: "he couldnt tell us why his dna was there" nicole earnest- payte is wallers first known victim- for her- today was a long time coming- nicole: "29 years of waiting and waiting..

Amazing great day- great day" theresa lane was blindfolded, and attacked in her vallejo home she fought waller- stabbing him in the forehead- a similar scar on waller's head - something the prosecution used as evidence- in court theresa: "there is something that will never go away but he's going away so"