German police fire water cannons to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin
Riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin on Wednesday (November 18).
Parisians clash over law that could ban publication of images of French policeProtest against the Global Security Law and also the celebration of the second anniversary of the Yellow Vest movement took place in Paris on Tuesday (November 17) outside the French Parliament in Asse
Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictionsPolice said they used water cannons on the protesters because they refused to wear masks and socially distance. View on euronews
Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest, at least 41 hurt