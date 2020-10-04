Meet Gaza's first woman taxi driver
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:53s - Published
7 minutes ago
Meet Gaza's first woman taxi driver
Naela Abu Jibba, a mother of five, is the first female taxi driver in the
Islamist-run Palestinian territory.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lion cubs raised as pets on Gaza rooftop Two lion cubs prowl among the water tanks and dine on slaughtered chickens on the roof of an apartment block in Khan Younis, Gaza. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970 Israel says UAE visit "making history' In a historic first visit by a Gulf Arab nation, a United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday, accompanied by top U.S. officials, to cement a normalization deal signed last month. Adam Reed has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources