Future of warfare is already with us, says defence chief

The advances in technology that Boris Johnson has promised to make availableto UK armed forces is being used “here and now”, according to the country’smost senior military commander.


UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War [Video]

Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

Boris Johnson announces 'biggest hike in UK defence funding since Cold War' [Video]

The additional £16.5 billion (€18.4 billion) will put the UK second in defence spending among NATO allies after the US.View on euronews

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK's defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: "For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.

‘Must shed dependency on other nations’: Gen Rawat on defence production [Video]

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the future civil-military integration will hold the key to a 'whole of nations' approach towards national security. "In the wake of contracting envelope of..

India successfully flight-tests indigenous 'Smart' missile off Odisha coast|Oneindia News [Video]

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo from a test range off Odisha coast. SMART is a missile assisted release of..

‘Current situation at India-China border uneasy’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria [Video]

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that the situation on the India-China border is a 'no war, no peace status'. The IAF chief added that the country's defence forces are..

