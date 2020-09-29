Future of warfare is already with us, says defence chief

Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.
