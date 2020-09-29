The advances in technology that Boris Johnson has promised to make availableto UK armed forces is being used “here and now”, according to the country’smost senior military commander.

Future of warfare is already with us, says defence chief

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.

