'The Crown' Season 5 Cast Has Already Been Announced

'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR NewsGillian Anderson, Peter Morgan and Olivia Colman dissect the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and the Queen throughout the fourth season of 'The Crown.'
People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.
Emma Corrin Discusses Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown' Season 4Season 4 of "The Crown" has officially premiered on Netflix, and star Emma Corrin opened up to GQ Hype about playing the beloved Princess Diana.