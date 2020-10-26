Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Times Celebs Clapped Back on Social Media

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:18s - Published
Top 10 Times Celebs Clapped Back on Social Media
Who didn't like the times celebs clapped back on social media?

Who didn't like the times celebs clapped back on social media?

Our countdown includes Pink's clapback at a hater, Rihanna vs.

Ciara, Katy Perry vs.

Diplo, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made Us Believe in Love [Video]

Top 20 Times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made Us Believe in Love

These are the times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made us believe in love.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:47Published
What The Chris Watts Documentary Uncovered: Legal Expert On ‘Dr. Oz’ Has Theories [Video]

What The Chris Watts Documentary Uncovered: Legal Expert On ‘Dr. Oz’ Has Theories

What exactly was going through the head of convicted murderer Chris Watts when he took the unthinkable action to kill his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters? It is a question that..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:52Published
Resorts World calls for local artists [Video]

Resorts World calls for local artists

Resorts World is walking back a call for local artists to do unpaid art work at the hotel-casino. The property put the call out on social media to fill a Back of House Art Gallery for team members.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published