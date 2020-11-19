Cuomo Destroys His Own COVID Legacy

Early in the pandemic New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo emerged a hero.

He was seen as steady and intelligent, keeping calm as the rest of the country spun into panic-mode.

His state's numbers drastically dropped.

He wrote a book about his "masterful leadership" during the pandemic.

Now, in one short week, Cuomo has destroyed his COVID legacy.

New York State's numbers are soaring again.

Cuomo is under a lot of pressure to keep his from succumbing to the virus.

He recently threw a fit when asked by reporters whether or not New York City schools would be open the next day.

Political insiders were shocked by this fumbling belligerence.

Business Insider's Anthony L.

Fisher said Cuomo's meltdown shouldn't surprise anyone.

"He's got a long track record of being a prickly, thin-skinned egoist who won't abide any criticism, or even inconvenient questions."