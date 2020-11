Bryce Williams Pleads Guilty To Role In Burning Minneapolis Police Station Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 days ago Bryce Williams Pleads Guilty To Role In Burning Minneapolis Police Station Prosecutors say a 26-year-old central Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in the burning of Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police station during the unrest following George Floyd’s death. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend