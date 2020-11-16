Global  
 

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.

That package will likely include another round of direct payments to the public.

Biden said that Congress would “hopefully” be more likely to move forward with the bill once President Trump leaves office.

He suggested that Republicans have been resistant so far because they’ve feared “retribution from the president.”.

Hopefully, when he’s gone, they will be more willing to do what they know should be done - has to be done - in order to save the communities they live in, Joe Biden, via Advance Local.

Experts predict that additional direct payments won’t happen until the first quarter of 2021.

That prediction is also dependent upon the Jan.

5 runoff for two Senate seats in Georgia, which will decide whether Republicans remain in control of the Senate.

The House, which is controlled by Democrats, has been at odds with the Senate for months now over a second relief measure.

Democrats have been pushing for a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, while Senate Leader Mitch McConnell wants something around $500 billion.


