Coats and Cans for Kids accepting donations

As the holidays approach and temperatures gets colder, children will need to start wearing their coats.

But not all families can afford new coats every year.

"toni's coats and cans drive for kids is happening right now in huntsville.

It will help families keep their children warm this winter.

Waay-31's bridget divers joins us live from one of the two donation box drop-offs in huntsville... bridget, how is it going so far?

Dan, najahe -- the coat donation boxes here at just love coffee are getting full, but many more are need to take care of all the children who need them.

I spoke to two mothers today at new futures who say winter coats for their kids would mean a lot to them.

Tera caparella/ new futures resident "not only my family but other donating a new or gently used coat can also help these families save money so they are able to afford a place of their own.

