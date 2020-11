Feds: Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld solicited $40K in exchange for votes



The announcement comes just nine days after federal agents arrested Cincinnati City Council Member Jeff Pastor on federal bribery charges. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:16 Published 5 hours ago

Mayor John Cranley gives remarks after third City Council public corruption arrest in 2020



Cranley said it's "time to clean house" after a third member of City Council was arrested Thursday, Nov. 19 on public corruption charges. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 16:42 Published 5 hours ago