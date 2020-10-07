Family adopts 2 children under foster parenting scheme in Vadodara



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Vadodara Metropolis in Gujarat, India Night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot from today; here's what will remain open In view of the complete curfew imposed in Ahmedabad city, Metro services in the city will remain suspended on November 21 and 22.

DNA 2 days ago At least 10 killed, 16 injured in Vadodara accident; PM Modi condoles deaths



At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara. Accident occurred when two trucks collided at Waghodia Crossing Highway on early Wednesday morning. Police said that the victims were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district. Police added that the injured were rushed to hospital and a probe was initiated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the road accident. He said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. CM Rupani has instructed officials to provide immediate help to the victims. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970 9 dead, 17 injured after trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara



Two trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara on morning of Nov 18, which resulted in major accident at Waghodia Crossing Highway. Nine people died while 17 injured in the accident. The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970

Government of Gujarat