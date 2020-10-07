Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family adopts 2 children under foster parenting scheme in Vadodara

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Family adopts 2 children under foster parenting scheme in Vadodara

Family adopts 2 children under foster parenting scheme in Vadodara

Vadodara based family adopted two children under foster parenting scheme of Gujarat Government on November 20.

The family lost their children in an accident.

State government launched foster parenting scheme under which citizens can parent children from state run child care institution.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vadodara Vadodara Metropolis in Gujarat, India

Night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot from today; here's what will remain open

 In view of the complete curfew imposed in Ahmedabad city, Metro services in the city will remain suspended on November 21 and 22.
DNA
At least 10 killed, 16 injured in Vadodara accident; PM Modi condoles deaths [Video]

At least 10 killed, 16 injured in Vadodara accident; PM Modi condoles deaths

At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara. Accident occurred when two trucks collided at Waghodia Crossing Highway on early Wednesday morning. Police said that the victims were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district. Police added that the injured were rushed to hospital and a probe was initiated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the road accident. He said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. CM Rupani has instructed officials to provide immediate help to the victims.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:09Published
9 dead, 17 injured after trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara [Video]

9 dead, 17 injured after trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara

Two trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara on morning of Nov 18, which resulted in major accident at Waghodia Crossing Highway. Nine people died while 17 injured in the accident. The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Government of Gujarat Government of Gujarat


Related videos from verified sources

Family of 22-month-old who died in foster care announces lawsuit against Cuyahoga County [Video]

Family of 22-month-old who died in foster care announces lawsuit against Cuyahoga County

Family of 22-month-old who died in foster care announces lawsuit against Cuyahoga County

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:18Published
Loxahatchee family provides foster care for medically fragile children [Video]

Loxahatchee family provides foster care for medically fragile children

It takes a special individual to be a foster parent, let alone taking in children who are medically fragile. There's a woman in Loxahatchee who does it, makes it look easy and loves the special..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:10Published