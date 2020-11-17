High School Football: Luers Looking to Punch Ticket to State Finals

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago

It's not often you see a team make a run to the state finals after finishing the regular season three games under .500, but Bishop Luers is one win away from doing just that.

The knights were 3-6 entering the postseason, but they've rattled off four straight wins, including a 36-17 victory at tipton in regionals last week..

Next up for luers... a semi-state showdown against third-ranked pioneer..

The panthers are traditionally a powerhouse in class 1-a, but after back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018, the i-h-s-a-a success factor now has pioneer in pursuit of its first 2-a state title..

Of course no one has more 2-a championships than bishop luers..

With a win on friday, the knights can secure their 16th trip to the state finals, and their first since 2012... kickoff at luersfield is set for 7:30 tomorrow night..we'll have full highlights for you in the locker