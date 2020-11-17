High School Football: Luers Looking to Punch Ticket to State Finals

Global  
 

It's not often you see a team make a run to the state finals after finishing the regular season three games under .500, but Bishop Luers is one win away from doing just that.

Staying on the gridiron..

It's not often you see a high school football team make a run to the state finals after going three games under.

500 in the regular season..but bishop luers is now one win away from doing just that..

The knights were 3-6 entering the postseason, but they've rattled off four straight wins, including a 36-17 victory at tipton in regionals last week..

Next up for luers... a semi-state showdown against third-ranked pioneer..

The panthers are traditionally a powerhouse in class 1-a, but after back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018, the i-h-s-a-a success factor now has pioneer in pursuit of its first 2-a state title..

Of course no one has more 2-a championships than bishop luers..

With a win on friday, the knights can secure their 16th trip to the state finals, and their first since 2012... kickoff at luersfield is set for 7:30 tomorrow night..we'll have full highlights for you in the locker




